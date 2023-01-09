SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 748,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.8% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,473,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,715 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,890 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after buying an additional 1,032,176 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $45.86 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $55.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.