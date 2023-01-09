SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,204,000 after acquiring an additional 87,887 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $50.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $70.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.