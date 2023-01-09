SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Purchased by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $67.02 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.94.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.