Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 433.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $106.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $109.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

