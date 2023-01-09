Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWDGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $15,497,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,314,000 after buying an additional 474,537 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,313,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,926,000 after buying an additional 437,115 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,126,000 after buying an additional 406,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

