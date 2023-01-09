Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $15,497,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,314,000 after buying an additional 474,537 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,313,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,926,000 after buying an additional 437,115 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,126,000 after buying an additional 406,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.