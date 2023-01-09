Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives C$51.98 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STLC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$43.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of STLC opened at C$47.28 on Wednesday. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$30.20 and a 1-year high of C$56.99. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

