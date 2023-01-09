StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of MLSS opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.28. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.12.
About Milestone Scientific
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.