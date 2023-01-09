StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Up 30.2 %

Tantech stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Tantech has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tantech by 206.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 804,150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tantech in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tantech in the second quarter worth $61,000.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

