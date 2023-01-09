StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

TRIB stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $37.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 42.21% and a negative return on equity of 419.23%. The firm had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

