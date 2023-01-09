StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:AIRI opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

