StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
China Life Insurance Stock Performance
LFCHY opened at $6.21 on Friday. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16.
About China Life Insurance
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Life Insurance (LFCHY)
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.