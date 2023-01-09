StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Citizens Price Performance

NYSE:CIA opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. Citizens has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.21.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter.

In other Citizens news, CEO Gerald Shields bought 24,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $74,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at $243,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Citizens news, CEO Gerald Shields bought 24,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $74,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at $243,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,735.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 59,132 shares of company stock valued at $170,692. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIA. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Citizens by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

