StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Citizens Price Performance
NYSE:CIA opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. Citizens has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.21.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Citizens
Institutional Trading of Citizens
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIA. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Citizens by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
