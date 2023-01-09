StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LODE opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.34. Comstock has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.12.
Comstock Company Profile
