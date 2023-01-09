StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
LadRx Stock Performance
Shares of LadRx stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. LadRx has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.86.
About LadRx
