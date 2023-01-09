StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mannatech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Mannatech Price Performance

MTEX stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mannatech news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $68,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $68,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Further Reading

