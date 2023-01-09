StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYMX opened at $0.41 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $36.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. ( NASDAQ:NYMX Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Nymox Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.