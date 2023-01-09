StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYMX opened at $0.41 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $36.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
