StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company has a market cap of $845.70 million, a P/E ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. VEON has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

Get VEON alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in VEON in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of VEON by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.