Streakk (STKK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.54 Billion

Streakk (STKK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. Streakk has a total market cap of $3.54 billion and $208,029.92 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $354.27 or 0.02055350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 343.47556059 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $197,190.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

