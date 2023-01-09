Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st.

NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.82 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $104.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 757,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,959.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 63,679 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

