Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.37.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $256.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $279.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.88 and its 200 day moving average is $218.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.66%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

