Substratum Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $325,154.18 and $15.81 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00042829 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00019217 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00240707 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0007294 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

