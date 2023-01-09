Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $211,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in MetLife by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,548,000 after acquiring an additional 396,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,405,000 after buying an additional 777,164 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,935,000 after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 1.3 %

MET opened at $73.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average is $67.75. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

