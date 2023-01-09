Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 1,950 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $389.83 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $475.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.00.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

