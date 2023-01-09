Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a positive rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.47.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.13. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.49 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,199 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,108 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,741,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,770 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 130.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after buying an additional 849,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at about $14,824,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

