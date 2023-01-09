Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires Shares of 2,768 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after buying an additional 436,314 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,912,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,740,000 after buying an additional 244,965 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $97.04 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $114.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average of $96.34.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
