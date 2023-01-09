Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK opened at $114.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

