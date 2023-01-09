Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Decreases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.58.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $366.53 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $621.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.26. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 370.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

