Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 3,124 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 41.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Boeing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $265,562,000 after purchasing an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.24.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing Stock Up 3.9 %

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $213.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.24. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

