Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 509 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $389.83 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $475.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.00.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.