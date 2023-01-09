Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $41.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SYF. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.93.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 37,573 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,319,000 after acquiring an additional 943,553 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 172.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 221,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 29,671 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

