Synovus Financial Corp Has $22.94 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.36.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
PG opened at $153.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.56 and a 200 day moving average of $141.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $367.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Read More
