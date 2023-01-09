Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Sysco by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.71 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus increased their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

