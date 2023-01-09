Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 39.77%.

Taitron Components Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

