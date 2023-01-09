Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells $279,584.00 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at $76,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $32.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 5.24. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after acquiring an additional 333,454 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,156,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,647,000 after acquiring an additional 44,312 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after acquiring an additional 40,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.