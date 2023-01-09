Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells $279,584.00 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at $76,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $32.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 5.24. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
