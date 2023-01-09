TD SYNNEX (SNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $99.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.68. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $115.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cfra cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,148 shares in the company, valued at $13,963,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,963,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Patrick Zammit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,688,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,933 shares of company stock worth $2,660,424 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at $619,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at $556,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 17.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.