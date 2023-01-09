Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Grupo Santander cut shares of Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. Tenaris has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 50.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 113.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

