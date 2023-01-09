TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $45.38 million, a P/E ratio of 70.37 and a beta of 0.91. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $120.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 million. TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 1.09%. Research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
