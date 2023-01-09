TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $45.38 million, a P/E ratio of 70.37 and a beta of 0.91. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $120.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 million. TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 1.09%. Research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

About TESSCO Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TESS. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 117,320 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

