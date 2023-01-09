TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Director Sells $333,000.00 in Stock

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

TGTX opened at $10.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $18.39.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.86% and a negative net margin of 4,749.83%. On average, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $11,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 722.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,088,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 185.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,234,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

