The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Mizuho

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut The Hain Celestial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CL King lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.27.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $439.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 82,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,540 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,169,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 403,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

