The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $225.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $191.00 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.93. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,535 shares of company stock valued at $9,603,233 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

