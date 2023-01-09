The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.33. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.