The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust raised its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Timken were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Timken by 369.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Timken by 15.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 104,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Timken to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.63.

Insider Transactions at Timken

Timken Stock Up 2.4 %

In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,869. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $71.68 on Monday. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.