Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 72 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $235.80 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $333.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.00.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.28.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

