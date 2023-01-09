Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires 153 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.34. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $114.93.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.