Tiedemann Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

American Tower Stock Up 3.0 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $218.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.19. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

