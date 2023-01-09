Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 10,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $210.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.76.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

