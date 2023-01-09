Tiedemann Advisors LLC Invests $148,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $66,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $37,469,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $32,838,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $19,489,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WBD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

