Tiedemann Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in American Tower by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,004,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,781,000 after purchasing an additional 440,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Tower by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $218.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 99.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

