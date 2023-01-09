Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 18.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 316,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $181.10 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.57 and a 200-day moving average of $175.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

