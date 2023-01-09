Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.64.

MMM stock opened at $126.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.64. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

